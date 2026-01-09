Storm Goretti: Thousands of homes left without power across West Midlands

Around 17,000 properties across the West Midlands were without power just before 9am on Friday after a night of heavy snow and wind from Storm Goretti.

They were among more than 60,000 properties left without power due to the effects of the storm across the country, with more than 45,000 left without power in the South West alone, according to the National Grid's website.

As of 8am, 147,983 properties had been restored across the South West, Midlands, and South Wales and National Grid said teams will “continue to work tirelessly” throughout the day on Friday to restore power to the remaining properties without power.

Within Shropshire, a number of areas were still without power, including more than 300 homes around Shrewsbury and the Bayston Hill area, nearly 600 homes near Church Stretton, 200 near Craven Arms and around 600 in and around Telford.

There are also differing times for when National Grid said some homes would have the power back, with some homes expected to have their power back by midday on Friday, but some in more rural areas set to be without power for most of the day until 3am the next day.

Around 700 properties in and around Bridgnorth were left without power due to Storm Goretti, while more than 100 were left awaiting power in Pattingham, Shifnal and Codsall Wood.

In Wyre Forest, the numbers were lower, with just 12 in Stourport and 20 in Callow Hill, while in the Black Country, 40 properties were without power in Pedmore near Stourbridge, 58 in Halesowen, eight in Smethwick and 60 in Coseley.

Finally, more than 70 in the Stafford area and 10 in the Huntington area of Cannock were without power, plus four in Featherstone.

To find out details of where properties are still without power and to find out when the power could be restored, go to the National Grid Power Cut Map.