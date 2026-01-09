Storm Goretti LIVE in Shropshire on Friday: Travel warnings and events cancelled as snow remains

Wild wintry weather brought chaos to Shropshire last night as Storm Goretti struck the county, with cars abandoned as drivers were unable to drive on slippery roads, flights suspended and trains halted.

The weather disruption continued today with schools closed, power cuts and ‘do not travel’ warnings.

The Met Office said a 15cm accumulation of snow was recorded today at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, while 7cm was recorded at Preston Montford near Shrewsbury.

