Storm Goretti in Shropshire - latest updates as up to 30cm snow forecast for the county and schools announce closures

Shropshire residents are being warned of heavy snowfall across the county and West Midlands on Thurday and Friday with the Met Office placing an amber weather alert over the county.

Storm Goretti, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, is due to affect the whole of the UK with a rare red wind warning issued for the south-west of England by the Met Office amid warnings of the 'weather bomb'.

There are fears that 'flying debris' could result in a danger to live.

Local train operators across Shropshire are running reduced services from 3pm and several schools have announced closures.

See the latest updates below and keep safe: