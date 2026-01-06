Incredible drone photographs show Newport in the snow as Shropshire braces for more wild weather

Photographer Euan Manning captured these awesome shots with his drone over Shropshire on Tuesday, January 6.

The impressive photographs show a snow-covered Newport, with some pictures even capturing the Wrekin in the distance, along with snow-topped south Shropshire hills.

It's been four days since snow first fell across the county and it looks like there is still more to come after the Met Office issued yet another weather warning on Tuesday.

A snowy Newport, captured on Tuesday, January 6. Photo: Euan Manning Photography

The warning, which will be in place between 6pm on Thursday, January 8 and 12pm on Friday, January 9, is urging residents to prepare for between 5 to 10cm of snow.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said that the wild weather could bring with it disruption to road, rail and air travel, as well as power-cuts and interruptions to services including mobile phone coverage.

They added: "A deep area of low pressure will move across the south of the UK during Thursday and into Friday bringing a mixture of rain, snow and strong winds.

A snowy Newport, captured on Tuesday, January 6. Photo: Euan Manning Photography

"A spell of heavy snow is likely to develop over higher ground in south Wales later on Thursday before rain turns to snow more widely over parts of England and Wales during Thursday night.

"In some areas, 5 to 10 cm of snow may settle with the potential for up to 20 cm in some locations, especially over higher ground.

A snowy Newport on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Photo: Euan Manning Photography

"Strong winds may lead to some drifting of snow. Rain and snow will then clear eastwards during Friday.

"This system has been named by Meteo France as the strongest winds associated with Storm Goretti are most likely over northern France."