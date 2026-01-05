'Snowy and wintry' conditions in Shropshire to continue as yellow weather warning to remain in place

Many across the West Midlands woke to the sight of fresh ice today, spelling dangerous road conditions for morning commuters.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place across Shropshire

Around 1 to 3cm of snow was expected to fall throughout the night, with the Met Office warning that there may be some disruption to regular travel.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of showers will move south during Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday, giving a coverage of 1 to 3cm of snow in places and leading to ice on untreated surfaces.

"Further snow showers are likely across eastern England on Monday morning."

Walsall Wood Road. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The Met Office warns that due to the flurry, some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with some icy patches expected on untreated roads and cycle paths.

The spokesperson added: "Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.

"Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey.

"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays. Be prepared for weather warnings as conditions to change quickly."

The spell of snowy weather also comes as children are set return to school following the Christmas holidays, with some schools expected to remain closed due to the cold conditions.