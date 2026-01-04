Yellow weather warning extended as Shropshire bracing for more snow and ice

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place across Shropshire from 3pm on Sunday, December 4.

Previously, the warning from the Met Office covered some of the county - stretching from Wales across the border and ending around the Telford area.

But now, residents all across Shropshire are being told to prepare for disruption by the warning which will be in place until midday on Monday, December 5.

Current forecasts predict snow would begin to fall in some areas around 2pm and was expected to continue until the early hours.

Around 1 to 3cm was expected to fall in many places by Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Snow showers are expected to push further inland across Wales, parts of northwest England, the West Midlands and southwest England during Sunday evening.

"Along windward coasts, rain and sleet is more likely, but inland showers will fall as snow.

Snow in Telford Town Park on Friday

"Whilst not all locations in the warning areas will see snow, around 1 to 3 cm is expected to fall in many places by Monday morning, with the potential for 5 to 8 cm to build up in a few locations, particularly across inland and higher parts of Wales. Icy patches are likely to form widely."

Further snowfall is also expected on Tuesday, December 6, and Wednesday, December 7, with forecasts of "light snow and light winds" expected to be widespread across the region.

An amber cold-health alert is also in place across the West Midlands until January 9, with experts predicting temperatures could drop to -5C in some places on Sunday and Monday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Keep updated with weather warnings, advice and predictions online at: weather.metoffice.gov.uk