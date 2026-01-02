Snow falls in Shropshire amid 'yellow' weather and travel disruption warnings covering the region

The warning, which came into effect today, covers Birmingham, Wolverhampton and the Black Country as well as Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales.

There will be some icy patches this morning as rain, sleet and snow clear away, according to the Met Office forecast.

Conditions will become brighter through the day with plenty of sunshine, but it will still feel cold in a brisk breeze. A few wintry showers are possible later. The highest temperature will be around 4°C.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear skies. A widespread frost will develop, with temperatures falling to around -5°C.

Snow in Birmingham

People have been urged to prepare for longer journey times by road, and on bus and train services due to weather-related disruption.

The AA estimated the number of car journeys is likely to reach 20.7 million across the UK on January 2 after a quieter day on the roads on New Year’s Day when 18.0 million trips were predicted.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “We expect this cold spell to persist into the weekend and on into next week, with further warnings possible as temperatures remain well below average and snow showers continue in places.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued warnings across England for the start of the year, which are in place until 10am on January 6.

The UKHSA said it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for Snow and Ice over the West Midlands

Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in health protection at the UKHSA, said: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days.

“Low temperatures like these can have serious impacts on the health of some people, particularly older people and those with serious health conditions.

“Exposure to cold can lead to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

“It is therefore really important, as the colder weather sets in, to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.”