Hundreds of metres of hedgerow to be removed across Shropshire for new 11km water pipeline project

Shropshire Council is considering plans from Severn Trent to remove around 460 metres of hedgrow to facilitate the installation of new underground pipes.

The 11km pipeline would run from Shelton Water Treatment Works in Shrewsbury to Sherwood Distribution Service Reservoir at Preston Brockhurst.

The water company said the project is part of a scheme for the Wem and Whitchurch areas, which has been developed to address "water resource shortages and network resilience".

The 11km pipeline would run from Shelton Water Treatment Works in Shrewsbury to Sherwood Distribution Service Reservoir at Preston Brockhurst. Photo: Severn Trent

Documentation suggests that the area has a daily supply shortfall of around 4 million litres per day due to predicted demand as a result of population growth and climate change.