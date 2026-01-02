40 fantastic pictures as snow blankets Shropshire and Mid Wales

Snow has been seen falling over Shropshire and Mid Wales this morning (January 2) following the Met Office's 'yellow' weather warning covering the region.

The warning, which came into effect today, covers Birmingham, Wolverhampton and the Black Country as well as Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales.

Snow arrives at Telford Town Park. Photo: Tim Thursfield

There will be some icy patches as rain, sleet and snow clear away, according to the Met Office forecast.

There has been some disruption to bus services due to icy conditions on the roads but the forecast claims the day will become brighter with plenty of sunshine, but it will still feel cold in a brisk breeze.

Snow in Rattlinghope at Farmer Phil's festival field