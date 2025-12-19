Will the West Midlands get a white Christmas in 2025? Weather forecast revealed

The Met Office has said that weather over the week leading up to Christmas Day is set to be drier due to rising high pressure, with cloudy and dull weather set to be the norm.

Forecasts predict drier conditions next week, although temperatures are expected to fall gradually.

For the Met Office to declare a white Christmas, a single snowflake has to be observed falling anywhere in the UK in the 24 hours of December 25.

Since 1960, more than half of all Christmas Days have been declared a white Christmas.

The last white Christmas was in 2023, when 11 per cent of weather stations across the UK recorded snow falling, despite none reporting any snow settling on the ground.

Widespread covering of snow on the ground was only reported four times since 1960, in 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2010.

Tom Morgan, operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We are confident that next week we’ll see a transition to much drier conditions.

“That’s primarily because high pressure is going to dominate the UK. And through this month, so far, it’s been low pressure that’s been bringing the very, very wet weather that we’ve seen.”

He said there may still be some rain and a few showers through the Christmas period, but temperatures may not be cold enough before December 25 to have snow on the day.

He said: “There’s certainly not any significant signal for widespread snow or deep or any kind of really settling snow whatsoever at all at this stage.

People have been warned that a white Christmas may not happen this year

“So, for the vast majority, the chance of any white Christmas as such is extremely low.

“And I think generally… if you want any snow, it’s going to be likely that you’re going to be disappointed, really, because we’re not expecting any kind of Christmas card scenes or any travel disruption either.

“It should actually be a much better period for travelling next week, we aren’t anticipating any warnings, and it should just be relatively dry, often cloudy, and temperatures just gradually falling lower, day by day, but not particularly cold either.”

The weather for the upcoming weekend and into the start of next week across the West Midlands is forecast by the Met Office to be a mixture of fine and cloudy, with cooler temperatures predicted.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "On Saturday, it will be a mainly fine day with prolonged sunny periods.

"Perhaps turning somewhat cloudier through the afternoon but skies remaining bright for most, then turning breezier with some rain possible overnight. Maximum temperature 9C.

"The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is for the weather to be often cloudy and dull through this period with some rain and drizzle possible at first.

"Initially rather mild though gradually turning colder and somewhat brighter with an easterly breeze developing."