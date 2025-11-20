'Do the decent thing': Shropshire river campaigners urge outgoing Severn Trent CEO to repay bonuses amid 'emergent mess'

Severn Trent boss Liv Garfield is to step down at the end of December after 11 years in the role.

The announcement coincided with the water supplier's half-year results, which showed pre-tax profits jumped by 60 per cent to £307.8 million in the six months to September 30.

Paul Cawthorne, member of the Save Our Severn group, admitted he had a "huge" smile on his face when the news broke. He has called for Ms Garfield to pay back her bonuses and shares - including £3.18 million last year alone - to help address issues with Shropshire's rivers.

"I would like the bonuses which Liv Garfield has received to be paid back by her into a fund for the cleaning of the River Severn and its feeder water courses," he said.

"I call on her to do the decent thing and take full responsibility for the emergent mess she has overseen."