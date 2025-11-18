Security fence upgrade planned after ‘criminal damage’ at Telford & Wrekin Council solar farm

Telford & Wrekin Council has applied to its own development controllers for planning permission to replace 2m-high (6ft) fences around its site in Wheat Leasows with a new 3m-high (9 ft) security weldmesh fence.

The existing fence is made of timber posts and pig wire netting according to information on the planning portal.

“The existing fencing will be removed and replaced with Securimesh 3m-high close mesh panels and posts at 2.44m centres which will be concreted to c80cm deep.

“The fence needs to be installed as soon as possible to enable the solar farm to become operational again following criminal damage.

“It is understood, subject to planning permission, this will be carried out in January 2026.”

Solar panels at Wheat Leasows. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council’s 4MW solar farm was completed at the end of 2014.

The income that more than 15,000 panels on the 11.7 hectare site generates helps support the council’s revenue budget.

Officials at the council have run the rule over the plan’s environmental impact.

They have concluded that “there will be no harm to protected species and/or important habitats providing standard avoidance measures are taken”.

“We also advise that the application is exempt from Biodiversity Net Gain as less than 25 sq m of habitat will be affected, because all areas impacted will fully recover in under two years.”

The fence line is to be “exactly the same as the one currently installed” but could be “pulled into” the site by one metre to “avoid more significant vegetation and ease of installation”.

Among a list of individuals and organisations being consulted on the plans are Telford & Wrekin borough councillor Steve Bentley and Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council.

A public consultation exercise on the plans has been launched on the council’s planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0788).