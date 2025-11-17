Cold weather warning issued for Shropshire as 'Arctic flow' brings risk of snow and ice this week

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather warning for the Midlands as Arctic air is set to sweep across the country this week, bringing a risk of snow and ice.



The UKHSA alert warns of a potential rise in deaths in over-65s and people with health conditions, as well as an increased demand for healthcare services.

The warning, in place from 8am on Monday (November 17) until 8am on Friday (November 21), comes with temperatures across the region set to drop to freezing.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said that high pressure to the northwest will drive a "cold northerly flow" from the Arctic across the country.

He added: "This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.

“There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as -7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.

"Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.

"People should keep an eye on the forecast in their area as it is possible warnings may be issued for snow and ice at times.”

Maximum daytime temperatures are predicted to be between 5C and 6C, with overnight temperatures between 0C and 2C.

Widespread overnight frost and ice is predicted across the West Midlands, with light snow and sleet forecast in some areas - including Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry - on Thursday.

Experts currently predict it'll warm up from Friday, with more generally unsettled conditions as Atlantic weather fronts make inroads into the UK over next weekend.