Shropshire Council leader reveals why you haven’t got a new waste collection calendar and what you can do

Residents used to get them after the end of October, popped under the bin lid by waste collection crews.

But this year there has been no sign of the laminated ‘binformation’ calendars.

Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

Council leader Councillor Heather Kidd has revealed why on a Facebook post.

“It has just become clear that the last administration cancelled our waste calendars,” she said.

The council’s leadership changed from Conservative to the Lib Dems at the last local election.

Councillor Kidd added: “This has only just come to light as people have found they do not have a continuing calendar.”

She advised how residents can get one.

• Use the ‘ check your bin collection day’ postcode look up on the website.

They are working to make so downloadable versions of the calendars will be available online and can be printed at home.

• Residents can call the council customer service centre (CSC) to get PDF versions emailed on request.

People who are not online can visit any of the Shropshire Local sites for a print out.

• Contact the CSC and the team can arrange for the local Veolia crew to deliver a hard copy; each depot has several printed versions.

Councillor Kidd added that the information will be on the Shropshire Council website.

She added that there will be changes to some collection days over Christmas and residents will have the leaflet delivered to all households over the next couple of weeks.

“This is not perfect, but I will try to work this through for you all,” the councillor for Chirbury & Worthen wrote.