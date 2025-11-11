Jingle smells: Telford landfill site regulator warns of increase in odour during December

Work at the Granville Landfill site – near Priorslee – is continuing to ‘control landfill gas emissions’ including installing gas wells to capture gas before it escapes into the atmosphere.

The Granville landfill site at Priorslee. Picture: Environment Agency

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency wrote: “In December 2025, the operator has arranged for permanent gas wells to be installed in the previously filled cell to enhance long-term gas collection.

“While this work is necessary, it may result in a temporary increase in odour during the drilling process.”

At the same time it is taking in waste to fill the ‘final cell’ on the site operated by Potters (Midlands).

“The onsite gas plant continues to burn captured landfill gas, helping to reduce odour and carbon emissions while supplying approximately 1 MW of electricity to the grid,” reads an update on the Environment Agency website.

“These activities form part of the operators ongoing obligations to manage gas and odour in line with their permit requirements.

“We are working closely with the site operator and the local council to monitor progress and ensure that environmental standards and permit conditions are being met. We continue to carry out regular inspections to monitor progress and ensure compliance.”

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The Environment Agency is making sure that the environment permit in place is being complied with, and Telford & Wrekin Council is ensuring the residents’ concerns are being represented and heard.

“The Environment Agency has recently updated its website to explain what’s currently happening at the site and the steps being taken to control landfill gas emissions.

“This includes the onsite gas plant which continues to burn captured landfill gas, reducing odour emissions as well as supplying electricity to the grid.

“In December the operators will begin installing permanent gas wells on filled areas. This work is necessary to enhance long term gas collection but may result in a temporary increase in odour during the drilling process.”

The council spokesperson added that it, the Environment Agency and site operators are “working hard to address this important issue.”

It added that the council encourages residents to “continue to report all odour issues to the Environment Agency to enable them to respond and review.

“Odour issues can be reported to the Environment Agency via their 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”