Rural Shropshire residents in mobile 'not spots' reconnected through signal-boosting scheme

So far, almost 150 antennas and routers have been loaned to residents and business owners living in mobile "not spots" in the county, allowing them to test how the equipment improves coverage.

Last year, the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) - managed by Shropshire Council for the River Severn Partnership (RSP) - funded an independent survey of major mobile network operators’ coverage throughout the catchment area.

The study, carried out by Streetwave, was the largest of its kind in the UK and revealed a stark difference between real-world signal strength and the figures reported by mobile operators and Ofcom.

In response to the findings, the RSPAWIR and Warwickshire County Council, as a member of the partnership, launched a signal-boosting kit loan scheme to help people living in rural not spots across Shropshire.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council cabinet member for economic growth, said: "The RSPAWIR on-street survey of connectivity, which was carried out by Streetwave, highlighted a vast difference in results provided by the mobile network operators and Ofcom.

"The survey highlighted how the rurality of the River Severn Partnership catchment affects people’s real experience of connectivity and the number of 'not spots' that exist.

"The signal-boosting loan scheme has allowed people to test their options and help themselves before facing the outlay of investing in their own solution."

One of the areas benefiting from the initiative is Batch Valley, near All Stretton, that was identified as a 'not spot', and where residents and businesses have been able to trial the loaned signal boosters.

Local resident Janet Ferguson said the scheme has transformed her ability to work from home: "The lack of signal was increasingly becoming an issue, especially with working from home.

"I got in touch after seeing the on-street survey being announced. At our gate we have a signal, but once you are inside the house it goes. The experts were able to survey the house and identified he best place for an antenna and now we have a working signal inside."

Mike Goode, who runs the All Stretton Bunkhouse, said improved signal has made a big difference for his guests, adding: "People, especially those from the cities, come here and expect to be able to use their mobile phones and they can’t. That is a problem when they arrive and can’t let us know.

"I am very optimistic that this is going to mean a positive change for us."