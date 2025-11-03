The council has to produce and submit a report every year to the Welsh Government, it is also available on the town council’s website.

The project emerged after The Welsh Government under The Environment (Wales) Act 2016 announced it wants every council to do something to prepare a biodiversity plan and work to enhance biodiversity in its area.

Builth Wells Town Council as part of its biodiversity projects maintains its land on the Groe to a high standard as it provides quiet, contemplating areas close to the town centre.

In 2020 the town council and volunteers started work on a butterfly and bee garden.

They identified an area of unused land close to the river Irfon, which was being used as a dumping ground for dog waste bags and other items as being suitable to be the perfect place.

They cleared the area and then began planting a variety pf plants and flowers on the site including 500 “Bee Bombs”, buddleias, lavenders, geraniums, Californian poppy’s and other poppy’s and bio-friendly compost was used in the planting process.

The area was then fenced off in a manner that was in keeping with the surrounding environment.

The garden has a yearly budget agreed for improvements, planting, and maintenance and is regularly monitored by the Council.

In 2024, the Town Council was successful in a bid for 10 Apple Trees from Thatcher’s Brewery. They have been planted in an area that the town council is developing as an orchard.

With regard to the River Wye and River Irfon, the Town Council has voiced its concerns to National Resources Wales, MS James Evans, and Powys County Council regarding the pollution levels in the rivers Wye and Irfon and also concerns over the regular flooding in town.

The council has supported other areas, in Wales and England, that cover the Wye in relation to water quality and recently passed a resolution calling on the relevant authorities to declare certain areas of the Wye as bathing sites.

This was to ensure that the necessary action is taken to keep it clean.

The Council will maintain an active role with regard to the water quality of the river Wye, together with the issue of flooding.

They vow to link in with relevant agencies and organisations to this effect.

Members noted the biodiversity report.