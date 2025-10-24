The new signs which will be placed in a Builth Wells bee garden

Members were told there are currently white signs at the garden, which is situated by Builth Wells doctors surgery and Pendre Garages, but they are ‘quite harsh’.

They were put in place when the bee garden was initially established in an attempt to stop people dumping rubbish there as it was quite a problem at that time.

But town clerk Louise Hammond told a recent meeting that the volunteers have designed a new sign and they have asked if they could install them instead of the white signs.

“The white signs are quite harsh and the volunteers have come up with a sign that they like saying Builth Wells Community Wildlife Garden with the town council’s logo at the bottom.

“The white signs were needed in the beginning but they look a bit sterile and these look nicer.”

Members agreed that they were happy for the new signs to be installed but they said they would keep the white signs in storage just in case they are needed in the future.

The volunteers also asked if they could have a pond at the site.

Councillor Alison Lewis said she did not think a pond would work in that small space and the site is on a slope.

Councillor Gwyn Davies said he also thought it would be a lot of work to create a pond there because of the poor surface and he said he would be worried about a child falling in it.

Members unanimously agreed to refuse the pond saying it was not viable.

The bee garden, was created by the town council a few years ago as its biodiversity project.

The triangular piece of land by the doctor’s surgery on the Groe was cleared and fenced off and wildflowers were planted to encourage bees.

Trees on the land have remained in place and the council’s aim was to turn a piece of waste land into a garden for the town

Town clerk Louise Hammond came up with the idea because the town council needed to submit a report on its biodiversity actions to the Welsh Government.

The project emerged after The Welsh Government under The Environment (Wales) Act 2016 announced it wants every council to do something to prepare a biodiversity plan and work to enhance biodiversity in its area.

