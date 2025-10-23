Residents views are being sought on a Llandrindod Wells leisure and nature park

Residents are being asked what they would like to see in a wild space at a Llandrindod Wells leisure and nature park.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council, Radnorshire Wildlife Trust and Powys Nature Partnership are joining forces to enhance and promote the biodiversity of the Tremont Park Leisure and Nature Park.

A consultation event will be held on Wednesday, October 29 from 1pm until 4pm hosted by Radnorshire Wildlife Trust and Powys County Council’s Biodiversity Officer to find out what residents wish to see included in the biodiversity section of the area.

Llandrindod Wells Town Clerk Ms Jane Johnston said: “There will be a chance for residents to tell the wildlife trust and the officer what they would like to see in the wild space in the park.

“For youngsters they can help build a bug hotel and there will be free teas, coffees and Welsh cakes for all.

“They would love to hear from residents.”

The new Play and Nature Park was officially opened in May 2024 on Tremont Park in Llandrindod Wells.

The community space is a haven for nature, whilst also providing a safe and inviting playground and play area.

Designed, developed, and made possible by the Powys Nature Partnership, the park aims to enhance biodiversity and improve our connection and access to nature within our local environments.

Amongst others within the Powys Nature Partnership, Powys County Council, Llandrindod Wells Town Council and the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust worked together to deliver this lovely community facility, which was made possible with funding through the Shared Prosperity Fund and Local Places for Nature Fund.

Anyone with any questions on the consultation event should email grace@rwtwales.org.