'Our rivers have been allowed to deteriorate for far too long' - Shropshire MP warns Government action is needed

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, delivered a letter signed by 25 cross-party MPs to 10 Downing Street, calling on the Government to make rivers healthier and to create nature-rich corridors through towns and the countryside.

The letter forms part of the Making Space for Water campaign, run by the Rivers Trust, which argues that many of the UK’s "heavily modified" rivers are no longer "fit for purpose" and cannot cope with the impacts of a changing climate.

The campaign warns that the UK faces a growing water scarcity crisis, and that restoring rivers and natural landscapes is essential to improve water storage and groundwater recharge.