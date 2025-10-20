Concerns raised over Church Stretton petrol station’s 'fierce' lights

The site off the A49 in Church Stretton is owned by EG on the Move after it bought it off Applegreen earlier this year.

The lights at the EG on the Move petrol station in Church Stretton have been described as being very fierce at night. Picture: LDRS

However, at a meeting at Church Stretton Town Council, the lights were described as “very fierce” at night. Because it is in a conservation area, a dark skies area, and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, councillors asked if a planning enforcement should be requested.

“Some concerns have been raised regarding the brightness of lights coming from the petrol station at night,” said town clerk, Connor Furnival.

“The town council are making enquiries to the relevant authorities to ensure that the lighting does not conflict with any regulations on night time illuminations in the Strettons”.

Kais Ali, planning and project manager at EG on the Move, said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding lighting at our Church Stretton site and are actively looking into the matter.

“EG on the Move is committed to being a respectful commercial neighbour in all the communities where we operate. We ensure that our sites comply with all relevant planning conditions and lighting regulations, including those relating to illumination levels and environmental impact.

“We will review the current lighting arrangements at Church Stretton to ensure they remain appropriate and compliant. If any adjustments are required, we will take the necessary steps and remain open to constructive dialogue with Church Stretton Town Council and local residents.”

Meanwhile, councillors also mentioned that a brick built bin store should be provided by Greggs, who have a bakery at site. This, said members, would keep rats at bay and provide a tidier appearance.

Greggs has been approached for comment.