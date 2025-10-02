Welsh farmers and landowners being urged to #BurnToProtect this season

The Wales Wildfire Board are encouraging farmers and landowners to #BurnToProtect the Welsh countryside this burn season.

As the long, hot summer comes to an end and we transition into autumn, with dry vegetation and a reduction in temperatures, burn season officially gets underway.

The Wales Wildfire Board want to remind farmers and landowners that burning heather, grass, bracken, and gorse can take place from October 1 up until March 15 (up to 31 March in Upland areas), however, they must have a Burn Plan in place to ensure they are burning safely.

Andrew Wright, Chair of the Wales Wildfire Board and Senior Specialist Advisor - Plant Health and Knowledge Transfer at Natural Resources Wales said: “2025 has seen an unprecedented spike in wildfires across Wales. Combining grassland, woodland, crop and wildfire blazes, the three Fire and Rescue Services have responded to a total of 3289 incidents since January 2025, the largest number of incidents since 2018.

“As land managers, you play a critical role in safeguarding our communities from the devastating impacts of wildfires. Your land and livelihood are not just vital to you but are also essential to our broader ecosystem and economy.

“We are urging you to implement effective wildfire prevention strategies when burning your land.

“Burning your land responsibly is crucial in protecting your assets, guaranteeing the safety of your family and maintaining the productivity of your land whilst also ensuring you respect our countryside and play your part in safeguarding our environment and keeping our communities safe.

“Many wildfires are preventable and there are some simple steps and changes to behaviour that can limit their number and impact.”

Fire has been part of the natural ecology of upland and some lowland environments for many thousands of years and that it is also one of the oldest land-management tools, used for agriculture, game management and, more recently, wildlife conservation management.

The Wales Wildfire Board is encouraging farmers and landowners to work in collaboration with their local Fire Service, National Resources Wales and Unions to ensure they are burning responsibly and safely.

As part of their #BurntoProtect Campaign, the Wales Wildfire Board are reminding landowners of some simple advice which will help support a responsible burn:

Notify your local Fire and Rescue Service to avoid false alarms and crews being sent out unnecessarily as well as ensure we are ready to respond in the event of a burn getting out of control.

Ensure you have sufficient people and equipment to control the fire.

Check wind direction and ensure there is no risk to property, roads and wildlife.

If a fire gets out of control, contact the fire service immediately giving details of the location and access.

It is illegal to leave a fire unattended or to have too few people to control it.

Always ensure a fire is completely out before you leave it and check the next day to ensure it has not reignited.

Mared Jones, Deputy Chair of the Wales Wildfire Board and Chief Executive Officer for the Welsh Federation of Young Farmers said: “It is vitally important that we all continue to work together to build a healthier, more resilient and increasingly biodiverse landscape here in Wales, doing what we can to protect this precious resource for the future.

“We want to work with our farmers and landowners to share our knowledge and understanding of the effect that both deliberate and accidental fires have on our communities. We understand that controlled burns can have a positive effect on the environment, creating biodiversity and a sustainable ecosystem and we are available for free advice on how to do this safely”

“By working together with communities to share knowledge, the Wales Wildfire Board hope to provide a better understanding of what we can all do to limit accidental fires from happening and in turn the damage they can cause to our environment.”

Find out more about #BurnToProtect 2025 via Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s #BurntoProtect, where you can also access some simple safety tips and download the campaign’s safety messages for use on your own social media channels.

Together we held stop grass fires and protect our countryside and our country.

Remember - If are out enjoying the countryside and you do come across any suspicious activity, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or ring 101. In an emergency, always call 999.