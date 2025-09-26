Council told to pay up after issuing 'invalid' enforcement notice to couple who 'remodelled hillside' without consent

The council has been slated by the planning inspector, which said: "Had the council taken more care when drafting the notice, it could have ensured it was accurate".

A retrospective planning application was submitted to Shropshire Council in 2023, outlining hillside landscaping work and the installation of a retaining wall that had been carried out in 2021 at a home in Brownhill, near Ruyton-XI-Towns.

The application argued the work had been necessary to stablise the land, following advice from a qualified chartered surveyor.

But the application drew a mixed response from neighbours, with 12 statements of support and 11 objections presented to the local authority.