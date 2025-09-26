Council told to pay up after issuing 'invalid' enforcement notice to couple who 'remodelled hillside' without consent
Cash-strapped Shropshire Council will have to cover the costs of a couple who were issued with an "invalid" enforcement notice for ground engineering works and hillside remodelling undertaken without planning permission.
The council has been slated by the planning inspector, which said: "Had the council taken more care when drafting the notice, it could have ensured it was accurate".
A retrospective planning application was submitted to Shropshire Council in 2023, outlining hillside landscaping work and the installation of a retaining wall that had been carried out in 2021 at a home in Brownhill, near Ruyton-XI-Towns.
The application argued the work had been necessary to stablise the land, following advice from a qualified chartered surveyor.
But the application drew a mixed response from neighbours, with 12 statements of support and 11 objections presented to the local authority.