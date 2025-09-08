'Wetter, windier and cooler': Met Office weather update for week ahead in Shropshire and West Midlands

Bask in the remaining sunshine while you can, because the weather is set to turn wetter and windier from the middle of the week.

Tuesday (September 9) is set to be a mostly dry day, with a few sunny spells and a small chance of isolated afternoon or evening showers.

But, according to the Met Office, Wednesday will be a broadly wet day for many - with afternoon showers predicted across the West Midlands.

It's looking likely to stay damp for the rest of the week too - with the forecaster describing it as "a week of unsettled weather".

Outlook from Wednesday to Friday

According to the Met Office, this will be "a changeable period", with sunny spells and blustery showers - expected to be "frequent and occasionally heavy" with hail and thunder possible.

Often breezy and possibly windy at times, with gusts between 25mph and 30mph predicted on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It looks set to turn a little cooler too, with temperatures lingering around the mid-teens all week, dropping to around 9C overnight.

Storm Amy at the weekend?

It's too early to say when exactly Storm Amy - the first name on the new 2025/2026 storm naming list - will visit the UK's shores.

But weather experts are saying they're "keeping an eye" on an area of low-pressure that may form over the North Atlantic in the coming days.

If uninterrupted, "impactful" weather could hit the UK on Sunday and Monday.

Deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “At present, it’s too early to say the precise impact this might have on the weather, but it’s likely to bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds, most probably to the north of the UK.

“We are closely monitoring what the various computer models are suggesting and will keep people updated as our forecasts evolve over the next few days.”