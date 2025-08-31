Residents across Shropshire wake up to no power in their properties

National Grid reported power cuts in Telford and Priest Weston, near the England/Wales border, this morning (August 31).

At 8.45am, the company said 59 properties in the TF4 postcode area of Telford (including Dawley, Malinslee, Lawley, and Horsehay) were without power.

The outage was first reported at 7.51am and is expected to be resolved by 11am.

Meanwhile, 16 properties in Priest Weston were affected by a power cut.

The issue was first reported to National Grid at around 8.05am.

The power company estimated that the problem will be resolved by 11am.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.