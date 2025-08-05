A First for Herefordshire: Red Squirrels Arrive at Small Breeds Farm Park

The High Sheriff of Herefordshire Helen Bowden opened the red squirrel enclosure at the Small Breeds Farm Park in Kington avidly watched by a goat

Herefordshire High Sheriff Helen Bowden was presented with a bouquet of flowers by staff at the Small Breeds Farm

Staff and animals at the Small Breeds Farm with Herefordshire High Sheriff Helen Bowden at the new red squirrel enclosure

In a landmark moment for local conservation, red squirrels have officially arrived in Herefordshire, a first for the county.

On Saturday, 2 August, the High Sheriff of Herefordshire Helen Bowden officially opened a brand-new red squirrel enclosure at the Small Breeds Farm Park in Kington, marking a significant milestone for the county and for UK wildlife conservation.

The spacious enclosure was completed in March, thanks to generous support from the Herefordshire BID Programme.

While the arrival of the squirrels was delayed due to bird flu restrictions, the first squirrel arrived from Longleat Safari Park in early July, with two more expected to join from Norfolk shortly.

“We didn’t join the Red Squirrel programme to boost business – we did it to boost Red Squirrel numbers,” said Lewis Jones, Manager of Small Breeds Farm Park.

“For us, it’s about whiskers, not wallets. Conservation and animal welfare always come first.”

To ensure the enclosure replicates the squirrels’ natural environment, Michele Blackmore from Madley Plants curated a habitat featuring native species including Rowan, Holly, Silver Birch, and conifers.

This rich, diverse planting will help support the health and comfort of the squirrels as they settle into their new home.

Small Breeds Farm Park is proud to collaborate with the Welsh Mountain Zoo, which leads Great Britain’s captive breeding programme for Red Squirrels.

Since 1998, the programme has successfully released 34 red squirrels into the wild, with an additional 22 released by other supporting collections since 2004.

With the opening of this enclosure, Small Breeds hopes to contribute to these efforts annually.

Celebrating 30 years in operation, Small Breeds Farm Park has been under the ownership of Lewis Jones and Ella Pillidge since 2022.

The farm is home to over 30 animal breeds, including one of the UK’s largest collections of owls, Valais Blacknose sheep, rabbits, goats, ducks, and many more family-friendly animals.

No booking required—just turn up and enjoy a truly unique day out with the animals.