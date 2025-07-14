Heatwave ends: Cloudy days, rain and even thunderstorms expected as Shropshire's hot weather comes to an end

The Met Office has said the county will experience a number of showers throughout the next week, with Tuesday (July 15) expected to be the wettest day of the week with the chance of rain as high as 90 per cent between 12pm and 5pm.

It will be dry and cloudy today (Monday, July 14), but there will still be plenty of sunshine and highs of 26 degrees this afternoon, although winds of more than 30 miles per hour mean locals will likely only feel highs of 20 degrees.

Tonight is also expected to be dry, with rain expected to start falling after 9am on Tuesday, before getting worse throughout the day.

Rain is expected for most of the day on Tuesday across the West Midlands

The humidity on Tuesday afternoon is also set to be double what it was 24 hours previously at a whopping 82 per cent between 12pm and 3pm, on what could potentially be an uncomfortable afternoon for people across the region. The Met Office believes there is a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon too.

That heavy rain should stop around 9pm on Tuesday, and the Met Office expects it to stay away until Saturday morning, although there is a 50 per cent chance of showers on Friday afternoon, between 1pm and 4pm.

Highs of 25 degrees and lows of 14 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should be pleasant enough for the people of the West Midlands, but there will be far less sun than last week as cloudy skies are expected every day.

So we hope you enjoyed the clear skies and sunny weather last week, because it looks as though the heatwave has come to an end. The temperatures should still be comfortably in the 20s, but smatterings of rain, clouds, wind and even thunderstorms mean it will likely be less pleasant outside than it was last week.