UK's third heatwave of the summer is on the way - but will it hit Shropshire?

Temperatures could climb into the low 30s and the heat is forecast to remain at night.

It follows a weekend of cooler air, cloud and rain in most of England, and a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the east of the country on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will gradually exert its influence over the UK this week. We’ll see temperatures build day-on-day, with the potential for hot conditions to become quite widespread by the end of the week and into the weekend.

“On Wednesday, temperatures could reach up to 28°C in parts of England, climbing to 30°C on Thursday and 32°C by Friday. By this stage, heatwave criteria are likely to be met in parts of England and Wales, and in parts of Scotland over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to rise again in the West Midlands towards the weekend.

“High temperatures are likely to persist into the weekend, especially away from coasts with onshore winds, reaching the low 30s in portions of England and Wales, and accompanied by rising humidity and warmer nights.

“This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times. In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”

In the West Midlands, the current forecast for Wednesday is early cloud gradually breaking to leave sunnier spells into the afternoon. It will feel very warm in the sunshine with light winds. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is high pressure dominating with plenty of strong sunshine by day and clear skies overnight. Becoming hot through the period with some uncomfortable nights for sleeping.

Between Friday and Sunday (July 11 - 13), temperatures are expected to reach 30C/31C in the region, according to the Met Office?