Councillor slams decision to suspend climate committee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry Town Council met for the first time on Wednesday (May 21) since the elections. This involved going through who would represent the various committees and outside bodies.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Councillor Duncan Kerr (inset) is saddened that Oswestry Town Council has suspended the Climate Change Partnership Panel. Picture: Google/Shropshire Council

However, members chose to suspend the Cimate Change Partnership Panel, pending a review from the Transformation Committee.

That decision has saddened Green and Progressive Independents councillor Duncan Kerr, who said it was unexpected.

“The Climate Change Partnership Panel was created so that councillors could work with partners like the Shropshire Wildlife Trust to improve biodiversity and reduce carbon emission in our town,” said Cllr Kerr.

“The group had been spectacularly successful in working with school children to plant 17,000 trees and secure grant funding for projects such as the sedum roofs on the new bus shelters.

“Neither the public or the panel were consulted on the suspension, and it’s been an unpleasant shock for them all.

“It’s a new council so only two of the 18 councillors have ever attended a meeting (and I’m one of them) so it looks as though the other 16 were told what to do.

“They say that they want Environmental Impact Assessments on all committee reports. I’m sure the panel would have welcomed this and provided the expertise to write them if they had been allowed to continue.

“The Lib Dems say that are now reviewing the whole structure of the council and will consider all options, but as this is the only panel to be suspended.

“It is obvious that they have already have a plan and work with partners on climate change isn’t part of it.”

Meanwhile, at Shropshire Council’s meeting on Thursday (May 22), Councillor Julian Dean, leader of the Green and Progressive Independents Party, questioned why there was no mention of climate change in any of the Liberal Democrats’ committees.

“Shropshire Council has a duty to support our communities and businesses to access cheap and clean energy and sustainable, affordable transport,” said Cllr Dean.

“The council can promote economic development that provides great jobs and opportunities that helo shift the county to net zero.

“We must also help all of of Shropshire’s communities, services and organisations adapt to the climate change impacts we are already seeing such as last year;s flooding and this year’s drought conditions.

“Finally, the council itself has to lead by example. So why have the new council leaders decided not to identify a councillor and take the lead on this vital and urgent issue? Even the previous Conservative administration saw the importance of having a senior figure in this role.”

In response, Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of the council, said climate change had been added on verbally several times, but was aware it hadn’t been added on formally.

“Climate change will be there, next to environment in that portfolio,” said Cllr Kidd.

“As you will be aware, life has been a bit hectic for both us and officers, therefore not everything is completely correct at the present time.”