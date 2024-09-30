Train disruption expected to last into mid-week after more flooding causes chaos on roads and rail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After another night of heavy rain, flooding around the county saw trains cancelled and drivers rescued from their cars on Monday.

National Rail was warning passengers that disruption caused by flooding on the line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton is expected to last until the end of the day on Wednesday.

West Midlands Railway confirmed road transport had been arranged to shuttle passengers between the stations in both directions after the heavy rain overnight left the track at Wellington station underwater.

Flooding on the tracks at Wellington on Monday, September 30

It's the second time within just a matter of days that flooding at the station has caused cancellations - a torrential downpour last Friday that flooded AFC Telford United's SEAH Stadium also left the 17.42 from Aberystwyth to Birmingham International marooned on platform 1.

Previously, flooding at the station in February and March this year and October 2023 also saw trains cancelled.

Today, rail replacement bus services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury were departing Shrewsbury at 30 minutes past each hour and Wolverhampton at 41 minutes past each hour until the end of service on Monday.

Customers due to travel on Tuesday and Wednesday were advised to check the National Rail website for updates.

Elsewhere in the county, emergency services were called to rescue the occupants of three vehicles after they got into trouble in flood water.

The scene in Condover. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

A male driver was rescued from a ford at Boreton Brook in Condover at around 7.30am. He was later taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance staff for precautionary checks.

Firefighters from Ellesmere came to the rescue of another person just over the Shropshire border at Cloy Bank in Overton just before 9am.

Another driver was rescued by firefighters from flood water around the Station Road area of Prees at around 11am.

The Environment Agency also issued several flood alerts for areas around the county, including the Severn and Vyrnwy Confluence, the Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the Tern and Perry catchments, the Teme, and the River Salwarpe.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain was set to remain in place for the north of Shropshire including Oswestry, Wem, Market Drayton and Whitchurch until 8pm on Monday.