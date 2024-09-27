Shropshire residents evacuated from homes as heavy rain floods roads and businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stories are beginning to emerge of Salopians being rescued from their homes and vehicles after heavy rain, thunder and lightning battered parts of Shropshire yesterday.

Wellington seemed to bare the brunt of the damage in Telford, with Watling Street closed overnight while emergency services were on scene close to the SEAH Stadium (formerly New Bucks Head).

At around 8pm, fire crews from Shrewsbury and Telford Central were dispatched, along with the Water Rescue Unit, to help residents evacuate from their homes.

Emergency services worked overnight on Watling Street, Wellington. Photo: Craig Jackson SFRS

Minutes earlier, Wellington firefighters had been sent to nearby Crescent Road, to help rescue passengers out of car that had become trapped in floodwater.

The football stadium itself was also hit badly by the heavy rain, with photographs shared on social media revealing a badly flooded pitch and water entering the rooms inside.

A spokesperson for AFC Telford United was calling on locals for help chip in after the flood.

The pitch at the SEAH Stadium, Wellington. Photo: Luke Shelley

In a post on social media they said: "This evening's thunderstorm over Wellington has deluged the SEAH Statium.

"If you are available tomorrow (Friday) from 9am onwards, we'd welcome any help you could give to try and help us get things straightened up and dried out."

Wellington railway station was also impacted by the storm, with sudden flooding on the tracks leaving the 5.42 from Aberystwyth to Birmingham International marooned on platform 1.

Elsewhere in Shropshire, Church Stretton firefighters, local police officers and workers from the highways department were dispatched to All Stretton where a wall had collapsed due to the rain and flooded a nursing home.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

A spokesperson for Church Stretton fire station said: "Have just been out to the village of All Stretton where a wall collapsed in Batch Valley due to the weight of water coming down the valley from the heavy rain that came down which then flooded a number of properties and businesses in the local area and blocked the road with rocks and rubble.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

"We managed to stop the water flowing into the village, assisted the residents at the nursing home which was flooded then along with the local villagers we all helped to clean the area up."