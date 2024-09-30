Three stranded drivers rescued from flood water around the county after Shropshire deluge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One person was rescued just over the Shropshire border at Cloy Bank in Overton, while another was helped at Station Road in Prees.

Their rescues came after a driver had a lucky escape when they became stranded in a ford near Condover earlier this morning.

The Cloy Bank incident involved a 4x4 with firefighters from Ellesmere dispatched to help at around 8.55am.

Ellesmere Fire Station posted a picture of the stricken vehicle on social media, and said that thankfully the person had been rescued by a member of the public by the time they arrived.

One person was rescued from the vehicle. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station.

An update on the fire station's social media account warned people not to take risks with flood water.

It said: "At 9am this morning, we were mobilised to reports of a person in a vehicle trapped in flood water.

"On arrival, we found that the person had been rescued from their vehicle by a member of the public.

"Shropshire and surrounding counties are experiencing significant flooding at present. Your safety is our priority.

"Please do not enter flood water. It is impossible to gauge the depth of the water, and the flow of moving water is more than capable of washing a vehicle away.

"Additional hazards include the risk of unseen and dislodged manhole and drain covers, bringing a risk of falling into the system below the water whilst wading through and, of course, contamination and biological waste effluent risk.

"Please exercise extreme caution.

"Just to help with perspective, this vehicle is a 4x4, with a roof height of two metres. An ordinary saloon vehicle would be completely submerged."

Meanwhile crews from Baschurch and Wem were sent to Station Road in Prees to help a stranded motorist at around 11am.

An update said they had rescued one person from a car.

It comes after the Condover incident where fire crews from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Telford Central, all worked to rescue a driver who had become stuck in severe flood water.

The scene in Condover. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

They were then taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The scene in Condover. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

An update from the fire service after the incident said: "Crews from Red Shrewsbury have just rescued a male from flood water in Condover, please be aware of the dangers when near flood water.”

The scene in Condover. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We were called by the fire service to Condover in Shrewsbury to assess a man who had been submerged in flood water. He was assessed and treated by ambulance staff before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further precautionary checks."