Thunder and lightning recorded in parts of Shropshire as Met Office forecasts hot and humid Monday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Weather experts at the Met Office says the worst of the storms will be much further north, and the forecast for today is for another hot and humid day.

Flashes of lightning were recorded on weather apps in the south of the county as rain broke out across the area.

The Met Office forecast predicts the chance of rain in Shropshire will fall throughout the day as temperatures rise and cloud cover decreases.

A maximum temperature of 25C is forecast across the county today with humidity expected.