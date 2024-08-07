Landfill owners told to come up with new plan to tackle 'unacceptable' smell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this year people living in the Priorslee, Donnington and Muxton areas of Telford called for action over a 'horrendous' and 'putrid' smell linked to the Granville Waste Site at Redhill.

Residents described it as an intermittent 'eggy' smell, with the Environment Agency (EA) stepping in to demand action from its owners Potters (Midlands) over the situation.

The watchdog said that it recognised the smell from the site had gotten worse in March, and pledged to work with the owner to fix the "unacceptable situation".

Work has been taking place at the site since March, and now the EA has confirmed it has asked for fresh plans to deal with the smell after an audit last month.

A spokesman for the EA said: "We are sorry that some residents continue to experience problems with odour from the Granville waste site.