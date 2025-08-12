Dogs on a short lead can be taken this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August, 16 and 17, noon to 5pm, to visit 1 Church Bank, Welshpool

The National Garden Scheme is delighted that BBC TV presenter, keen gardener and new National Garden Scheme Ambassador, Fiona Bruce will host its very special National Garden Scheme’s Question Time.

It will take place at the Royal Geographical Society on Tuesday, December 2 at 7pm.

Answering a range of pre-submitted audience questions and covering all aspects of gardens and gardening from design and planting to weeding and watering, and gardens and health will be a panel of leading gardening broadcasters and professionals, including Arit Anderson, Danny Clarke, Rachel de Thame, Joe Swift and Martha Swales.

Tickets are available (live and online) for the perfect pre-Christmas garden fix ngs.org.uk/product-category/annual-lecture

Nobody wants to leave their dog behind and the good news is you don’t have to, some garden owners welcome dogs.

You may take your dog on a short lead, this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August, 16 and 17, noon to 5pm, to visit 1 Church Bank, Welshpool, to explore a hidden intimate town garden full of unusual features where sounds of water fill the air.

There is an opportunity to explore the ground floor of this C17 barrel-makers cottage and museum of tools and memorabilia. Home-made teas will be available and admission is £4 for adults.

On Saturday and Sunday, August, 30 and 31, opening for the first time will be 14 St Mary’s Place. It will be open from 11am to 5pm, and it is a secret town garden on two levels; there is a studio, paved areas with unusual varieties of plants including acers and hostas, many in unusual pots. There are very steep steps so sturdy footwear required

Or book an appointment to see The Meadows, Caersws, a south facing level country garden on the village edge. Although compact, it has a large variety of shrubs, perennials and annuals. (up to 20 people) Adults £4, open until August 31.

Or 1 Ystrad House, Knighton, it is a town garden with a narrow entrance door which opens revealing unexpected calm and timelessness. (groups up to 25) Adults £5, until 15 September.

Garden owner details at findagarden.ngs.org.uk