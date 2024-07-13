Objectors have six weeks to challenge bid to close lane for quarry extension

Objectors have been invited to challenge the validity of the stopping up order for a section of Leaton Lane to the north of the site of Leaton Quarry, near Wellington.

The Department for Transport has lodged the order under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

Placed on the official London Gazette website the order says: “The Secretary of State gives notice of an Order made under Section 247 of the above Act entitled The Stopping up of Highway (West Midlands) (No.14) Order 2024.”

The order authorises the stopping up of a length of Leaton Lane, Leaton in Telford and Wrekin. It is to enable development as permitted by Telford and Wrekin Council, under reference TWC/2022/0547.