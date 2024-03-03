After the rain comes the fog and frost as the weather shows improving picture

After Saturday's deluge and chill the night saw temperatures plunging to well below zero in Shropshire.

Keen amateur photographer Peter Steggles' images from Rushbury on Sunday morning showed fog and frost gripping the countryside.

Picture: Peter Steggles

And Liam Ball, a keen weather amateur, tweeted on his X account @ShropshireWX said: "It was a cold morning over #Shropshire with -4.1c being recorded at Shawbury."

The good news from the Met Office today is that temperatures are forecast to rise and it looks to be mainly dry. The weather professionals consider the start of meteorological spring to be March 1.

Flood alerts remain in place at Ledwyche Brook and River Rea near Ludlow and the Tern and Perry catchments in the north of the county. But the River Severn is reported to be falling after yesterday's rain.