'Warmest day of the year' as February temperatures hit 10C above normal

County weather watcher Liam Ball tweeted on X that a high of 15.8C was hit at the official weather station at Shawbury and it felt very Spring like.

Liam tweeted on his @ShropshireWX site: "A high of 15.8C at Shawbury in Shropshire today, the warmest day of the year so far. Felt very spring like today."

He added that his own personal weather station in his back garden in Dawley hit 17C.

The Met Office tweeted: "Temperatures reached 18°C in three locations in England today, some 10 degrees Celsius above average for mid-February.

"The spring-like warmth wasn't confined to just England with very mild conditions also present in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland."

Pershore, near Worcester, continued a recent run of being a place with the highest temperature in the country.

Meanwhile keen photographer Peter Steggles, took a spring like photo of those yellow trumpeters of Spring, daffodils at Rushbury.

Peter said: "Mild weather has brought out these mini daffodils on the road through Rushbury, Shropshire. They sit against the boundary wall of the Church, St. Peter's."