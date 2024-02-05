24-hour snow weather warning issued for Shropshire later this week

Forecasters at the Met Office said they were expecting a "period of snowfall" that "could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night", as they issued the yellow warning on Monday morning.

The warning covers a 24-hour period from 3am on Thursday until the same time the following day.

The Met Office's forecast said: "A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.

"The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area.

"There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain/snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects."

Thursday's weather warning covers much of England. Image: Met Office

The yellow weather warning covers much of the country, reaching as far south as Hereford, as well as Cardigan in south Wales to the west and Peterborough to the east, while also stretching up to the England/Scotland border.

Forecasters have told people to expect a 'small chance of power cuts' and a 'slight chance some rural communities could become cut off', as well as some potential travel disruption.

Temperatures in Shropshire during Thursday's warning are expected to range from from 2C (35.6F) to 5C (41F).