Newport's 1,000 tree project reaches mammoth milestone

The ambitious target for a tree planting project has been reached, as Newport has seen more than 1,000 trees planted in and around the town since 2019.

Parts of the project include the Covid Memorial Woodland in Strine Park and a community coronation orchard in Victoria Park.

In the final day of King Charles' coronation celebrations last year, around 40 volunteers from several of the town's community groups came together to plant the fruit trees in a lasting tribute to the coronation and the town's strong volunteering network.

A selection of potted trees have also been installed on the town's high street.

The new additions include apple, pear, plum and damson, which will provide Newport's residents and visitors with free, fresh fruit for the foreseeable future.

Much of the funding for the project has come from Councillor Peter Scott's Pride Fund, after he came up with the plan five years ago.

Over the years Councillor Scott has been helped by hundreds of volunteers from local community groups to plant the new trees.

"The idea started because a lot of people were complaining that developers were cutting down trees and not replacing them," Councillor Scott explained.

"But it's really about climate change and helping local wildlife. All of the trees are British species, that give off fruit, nuts or blossom."

Councillor Scott said reaching the 1,000 mark was "good news", but wasn't the end of his ambitions.

"I'm looking forward to spring so we can see the fruits of our labour, it takes quite a number of years to see the real impact.

"But it's not the end of it, we will continue to plant the trees. There's always places for trees."