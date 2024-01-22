New signs to help walkers at Llanymynech Canal Bridge

Signs have been placed on The Llanymynech Canal Bridge at the junction of three paths: Shropshire Way, Offa's Dyke Path and Wat's Dyke Way.

Wat's Dyke Way starts at this bridge, Offa's Dyke Path goes over the bridge and the Shropshire Way main route uses the steps to continue the Northern loop.

The Shropshire Way Association (SWA) discussed replacement of the signs with Shropshire Council, and The Canal and River Trust, with all agreeing that something needed to be done.

SWA agreed to fund the work and commissioned Mike Ashton of MACreative to design two new signs.

The signs are at the base and at the top of the steps on the Eastern side of the bridge, making following any of these long-distance paths much easier.