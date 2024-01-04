'Fed up of doing the council's job for them!' Flood-hit villagers hit out over blocked drains

Villagers from Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth, have said they have pleaded with Shropshire Council to come out and sort the problem, but have found themselves having to "do the job for them".

Residents were out in force on Tuesday from mid morning until late in the afternoon unblocking drains themselves and diverting water with timber and sand bags.

This is the third time in five weeks the village had battled floods. In December, residents of Star Homes assisted living units in Ditton Priors woke up to find several inches of water in their properties.

Next door neighbours Sam and Steve Lacey also had water in their house and garage.

Since then flooding has affected the properties twice more, and villagers insist it is the result of blocked drains and culverts in the village which the council has failed to clear.

Resident Richard Fox said: "We've sent email after email to the council informiing them that the drains are blocked and water is coming into our houses when it rains heavily. They reply that our drains are not a high enough priority.

"It's ridiculous when council tax is at unprecdented levels, that we have to come out and do the council's job for them."

Shropshire Council has been contacted for a comment.