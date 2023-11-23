20-acre patch of paradise on the market for £500,000

The 20-acre Seren Country Estate sits just outside Wrexham, on the edge of Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AOB, providing 360-degree views over North Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire.

Now, this stunning patch of land is looking for new owners and is on the market for £500,000.

Agents believe the estate has holiday-let potential after planning permission was previously granted for the site to home 100 holiday chalets - but this has now lapsed.