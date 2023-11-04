Surfers Against Sewage highlight risks of a dip in the sea with a host of sewage alerts for Wales' coast

Surfers Against Sewage, who have been campaigning to clean up Britain's beaches, have created a real-time map showing sewage discharge and pollution risks.

The charity said: "We monitor water quality at over 450 river and coastal locations so you can swim, surf, paddle or splash without the risk of getting sick."

As of Saturday afternoon there were 20 warnings issued for Wales' coastline – giving a reason to think again for swimmers who were planning to brave the weather to take a dip.

They included Llanrhystud, between Aberystwyth and Aberaeron – where the website warns: "Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours."

It adds: "This discharge is to coastal waters approximately two kilometres south of the bathing water, sewer overflow discharges from this works can enter the Afon Wyre."

Other alerts further south were issued for Newport, Solva near St David's, and Newgale and Broadhaven beaches.

Alerts in Anglesey include Benllech and Aberffraw beaches, but returning south Tenby South, Tenby North, Castle Beach in Tenby, and Penally, Manorbier, Saundersfoot, and Lydstep, are all highlighted.

Further alerts have been issued for Rhosilli in the Gower, Caswell Central and Langland West, as well as Rest Bay, Sandy Bay, and Trecco Bay in Porthcawl.

The issue of sewage in Britain's rivers and seas has become an increasing issue in recent years, with the public becoming more concerned about the issue.