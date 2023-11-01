Storm Ciarán: 'Explosive cyclogenesis' underway in the Atlantic as weather system deepens

A quick peek at a barometer will reveal pressure dropping like a stone as a high speed jet stream in the upper atmosphere pushes the weather system onwards.

The Met Office tweeted earlier today that: "Storm Ciarán is undergoing explosive cyclogenesis, rapidly deepening out in the Atlantic."

Its tweet includes a satellite video of the storm gathering pace.

Some refer to explosive cyclogenesis as a weather bomb and the impacts for some areas in the UK are set to be extreme.

Wales and the Shropshire region are covered by a yellow warning for rain, with rain due to start after 10pm this evening and continue through much of the night before easing off into the rush hour period.

Senior meteorologist at BBC Wales, Derek Brockway tweeted recently: "The centre of the low pressure named Storm Ciaran is currently southwest of Land's End with a band of heavy rain over Cornwall and Devon moving towards Wales.

Dave Throup, former manager at the Environment Agency said: "Wait for the inevitable moaners tomorrow complaining about the hype over Storm Ciaran.

"Most of the population won’t see any abnormal wind speeds.

"But if you’re in the warning areas watch out. Things could be very extreme indeed.

Environment Agency officials in the region have been out checking their infrastructure today in advance of any deluge.

Meanwhile Transport for Wales has warned of disruption and cancelled services on the Heart of Wales line from Swansea to Shrewsbury.

And traffic officials are again asking drivers not to enter floodwater.

During Storm Babet, barely two weeks ago, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was inundated with call outs to rescue trapped drivers.