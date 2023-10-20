Shifnal stables hit by 'tsunami of water'

Kevin Whitehouse-Lowe surveys the flooding at Bloomsbury farm and stables

Kevin Whitehouse-Lowe said he only bought Bloomsbury Farm in Shifnal earlier this year, but woke on Friday morning to see his stables washed out by flood water.

"I looked out the window this morning and it was like a tsunami coming down the field," he said.

"The house in the middle of a lot of farmer's fields and all the water has run off the fields and come down to me. It is an absolute disaster.

"It came right the way down the field washed into the tack rrom and is a foot up the door in the stables."

He said this was his first winter at the property after he and a friend moved in with their horses earlier this year.