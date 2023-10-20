Notification Settings

Shifnal stables hit by 'tsunami of water'

By Richard Willia
msShifnalEnvironmentPublished:

A Shifnal man has spoken of seeing a "Tsunami of water" heading towards his barn full of horses when Storm Babet lashed Shropshire on Friday.

Kevin Whitehouse-Lowe surveys the flooding at Bloomsbury farm and stables
Kevin Whitehouse-Lowe said he only bought Bloomsbury Farm in Shifnal earlier this year, but woke on Friday morning to see his stables washed out by flood water.

"I looked out the window this morning and it was like a tsunami coming down the field," he said.

"The house in the middle of a lot of farmer's fields and all the water has run off the fields and come down to me. It is an absolute disaster.

"It came right the way down the field washed into the tack rrom and is a foot up the door in the stables."

He said this was his first winter at the property after he and a friend moved in with their horses earlier this year.

"Sadly she died a few months ago, so now it is just me. This is my first winter here," he said. "I'm hoping it looks worse than it is and is just a mess that I can clear up."

