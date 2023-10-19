Notification Settings

Flood alert issued for south Shropshire and Welsh border

Residents are being urged to avoid low-lying footpaths after a flood alert was issued for the south of the county.

As the country is battered by Storm Babet, the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Upper Teme.

Residents are being asked to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

The flood alert was issued on Thursday morning for River Teme, River Onny, River Corve and their tributaries upstream of Ludlow.

River levels in the rest of the county remained steady and within the 'normal' range as of Thursday morning, but continued heavy rain falling onto already saturated ground does increase the chances of flooding.

Heavy rain and strong winds have been battering the UK since Wednesday with the arrival of Storm Babet.

It is the second named storm of the season after Agnes in September, which brought winds of up to 80mph to parts of Wales.

