Flood alert issued for south Shropshire and Welsh border

Heavy rain and strong winds have been battering the UK since Wednesday with the arrival of Storm Babet

As the country is battered by Storm Babet, the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Upper Teme.

Residents are being asked to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

The flood alert was issued on Thursday morning for River Teme, River Onny, River Corve and their tributaries upstream of Ludlow.

Last nights rain has seen our smaller rivers react quickly in Shropshire. We’re out measuring flows today to help calibrate & check our river monitoring stations. Keep up to date with the latest situation in your area here - https://t.co/O20ob2fmHc pic.twitter.com/fECslOaL7n — Rob Davies (@RobDaviesEA) October 19, 2023

River levels in the rest of the county remained steady and within the 'normal' range as of Thursday morning, but continued heavy rain falling onto already saturated ground does increase the chances of flooding.

