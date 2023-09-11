Notification Settings

Spectacular lightning show and patchy rain breaks Shropshire's September heatwave

By David Tooley

The heatwave broke in style over Shropshire with a spectacular silent lightning show over the south of the county.

Picture: Olivia Geary.

After days of roasting in temperatures in the high 20s Celsius the heavens opened in isolated pockets of the county on Saturday with Shawbury recording the UK's highest rainfall total.

Olivia Geary, aged 30, who lives in Hadley but popped over to her mum's in Donnington, took a spectacular sunset picture with the silhouette of a huge cloud highlighting the fading rays of the sun at 7.30pm on Saturday.

But to highlight the hit-and-miss nature of the weather she added: "It was raining in Donnington but in Hadley my washing was dry!"

Olivia added that she is glad to see the end of the heatwave weather because her two toddlers don't like it.

Picture: Steven Evans

On Sunday a spectacular lightning show in the south of the county could be seen as far as Shrewsbury.

Chris Jones called it "The most incredible lightning show I've seen in a few years, the best sort, high up and far enough away you cannot hear the thunder or get wet."

Steven Evans, aged 50, who lives in the Radbrook area of the county town, said: "I knew it was happening so went to take a few pictures. The was loads of lightning and I love lightning photography.

Chris Jones

"I love thunderstorms and lightning and would brave the weather to get any chance of a photo."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

