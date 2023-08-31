New Crossgates Service Station Graphic. How the new Crossgates Service Station could look. Source: C and A design.

Back in May, Ian Richards of Ascona Retail Limited lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to demolish the existing retail unit, café, fuel sales forecourt, and build a replacement shop with food outlet, fuel sales forecourt including new underground tanks and canopy at Crossgates Service Station.

The proposal includes a food outlet would with both an inside seating area and drive through option as well as six electric vehicle charging points and a launderette “pod.”

The firm said that if the scheme is approved, it would create an extra five jobs.

Llanbadarn Fawr Community Council which covers Crossgates has discussed the application and have raised problems with the scheme.

Llanbadarn Fawr council has said that they want to see the proposal decided by councillors on the Powys council Planning Committee.

Llanbadarn Fawr council clerk, Vanessa Garwood said: “Councillors agreed that the plans and supporting statement do not provide significant detail regarding the proposed drive-through.

“The plans do not indicate any kitchen/cooking areas, opening hours were not indicated.”

Ms Garwood added that the council had concerns about noise and light associated with evening use of the site and that worries had been raised locally of the need to access fuel in Llandrindod Wells during the redevelopment.

The Welsh Government as Highways Trunk Roads Authority also “directs” that planning permission is not granted at this time as they believe that the applicant has not submitted enough information on the plans.

Planning agent Matthew Jones of C&A design explained the proposed in a design and access statement.

Mr Jones said: “The existing below ground fuel infrastructure is ageing, and the risk of leaks to the environment will increase as the infrastructure approaches the end of its expected life.

“Redevelopment of the site provides opportunity to renew the below ground infrastructure and enlarge the size of the retail offer.

“Renewing the underground fuel infrastructure reduces the environmental risk associated with the site, and a new shop and food outlet will allow the site to be economically sustainable in the future.”