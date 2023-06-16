Bridgnorth library launching walk this weekend to show off town's green spaces

The walk takes people around the green spaces of Bridgnorth

A new self-guided walk leaflet has been launched by Bridgnorth Library in partnership with Sustainable Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Climate Action.

The "Walk Around Bridgnorth’s Green Spaces" leaflet aims to support local people’s connection to nature with a walk around the green spaces in both High and Low Town.

The walks will highlight the wildlife that can be spotted along the way, including peregrine falcons, otters, bats, insects and kingfishers.

There are a number of routes to meet people’s needs including a more accessible route, to a more strenuous route which uses some of the steeper steps in the town.

They also feature some suggested extensions to enable people to explore the lesser-known wildlife spots in the town, including at Bridgnorth Cemetery, Daniel’s Mill, The Dingle and Crown Meadow, as well as Well Meadow where Buglife have been creating a bee habitat.

It is hoped that this self-guided walk leaflet will be used by people and groups to promote their physical and mental wellbeing through connecting to the pockets of nature that exist in Bridgnorth.

Both the walk leaflet and the A3 posters of the walk feature QR codes so people can access the walk via the South Shropshire Climate Action website to promote sustainability.

The A3 posters will be located across town at Bridgnorth Library - where the walk starts and ends - as well as health settings, schools and tourist hotspots such as Severn Valley Railway to encourage sustainable tourism.

An inaugural walk is being held for the launch of the walk leaflet on Saturday, June 17 meeting at 10am outside Bridgnorth Library, in Listley Street.

This inaugural walk will be led by Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Bridgnorth Branch and will last around two hours.

Emma Spenser, branch manager of Bridgnorth Library & Visitor Information Point, said: "We are thrilled to be working with a range of local groups and organisations already mentioned, but also including Buglife, Energize and Community Resource to bring this walk map to fruition and further projects in the pipeline.